Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Discovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 110,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $64.25 on Friday. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

