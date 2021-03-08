Brokerages Set AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT at $6.83

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.