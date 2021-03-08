Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Target Price at €62.43

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.85 ($72.77).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

