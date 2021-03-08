Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Target Price at $53.00

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.