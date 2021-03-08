Brokers Set Expectations for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRTX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $120.75 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89).

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

