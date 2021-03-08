BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Up 23.1%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,258,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,954,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BSQUARE stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.57% of BSQUARE worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

