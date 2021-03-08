Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

