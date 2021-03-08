Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

