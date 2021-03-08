Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

BMBL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

