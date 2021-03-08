Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $69.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,655 shares of company stock worth $4,051,274. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bunge by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 144,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,686. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

