Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.63.

BURL stock opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $296.45.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

