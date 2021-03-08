C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.