C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $141.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

AI opened at $95.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth $276,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

