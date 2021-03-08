Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $126.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

