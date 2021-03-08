CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.13

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 2131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 169.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CAE by 51.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CAE by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CAE by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in CAE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

