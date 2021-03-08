Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Caesars Entertainment worth $44,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,176.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

