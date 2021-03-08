Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. 437,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,390. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $15,223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

