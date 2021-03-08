Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

