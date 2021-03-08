Cambrian Biopharma Inc Acquires 8,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76.

Shares of SNSE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,900. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNSE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

