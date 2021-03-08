Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUZI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vuzix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $787.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

