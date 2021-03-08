Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Resource by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a P/E ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

