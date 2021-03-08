Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Muscle Maker at the end of the most recent quarter.

GRIL opened at $2.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 10 company-owned and 28 franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. Muscle Maker, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas.

