Canaccord Genuity Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $220.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Airbnb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.12.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.59. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.