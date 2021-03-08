Canaccord Genuity Increases Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$11.33. The company had a trading volume of 304,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,160. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -276.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.42. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.82.

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

