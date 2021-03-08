Canaccord Genuity Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

