Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.39

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.39 and last traded at $97.32, with a volume of 4090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

