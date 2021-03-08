Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.80.

CNQ stock opened at C$39.28 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.57 billion and a PE ratio of -79.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,115 shares in the company, valued at C$2,195,917.75. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.90, for a total value of C$239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,967,751.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

