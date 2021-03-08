Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. CSFB cut shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TSE:CU opened at C$30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.07. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.04.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

