Carol Dibattiste Buys 1,105 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste bought 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $28,376.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

