carVertical (CV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $305,647.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $305,647.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

