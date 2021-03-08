Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CBIO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

