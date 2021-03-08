Ccore Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 54% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $12,092.72 and approximately $55.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

