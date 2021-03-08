Celo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.51 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00007454 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $707.99 million and $14.51 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

