Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 474,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Central Puerto stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,426. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEPU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Central Puerto by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

