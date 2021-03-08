Centrica’s (CPYYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

