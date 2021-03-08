Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSQPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

