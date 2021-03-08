Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CERV. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Cervus Equipment stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$230.40 million and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$4.73 and a twelve month high of C$15.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.81.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

