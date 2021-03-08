CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.91

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.91 and last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 50644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.