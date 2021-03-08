CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.35.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$97.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.73. CGI has a 12 month low of C$67.23 and a 12 month high of C$104.37.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

