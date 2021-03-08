CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.14.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.