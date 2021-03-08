Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CHEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

