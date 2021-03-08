Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP opened at $114.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

