Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) dropped 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.97. Approximately 783,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,065,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

CD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

