ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

