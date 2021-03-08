Chronologic One Day Volume Reaches $11,319.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a total market cap of $182,705.98 and approximately $11,319.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00819409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041399 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.