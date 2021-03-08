Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 155,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,950 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock worth $6,517,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $171.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $172.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.