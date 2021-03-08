CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) versus FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Critical Survey

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.10 $246.00 million $3.20 6.10 CI Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CI Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 CI Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.67%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats CI Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

