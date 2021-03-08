CIBC Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

CIBC reissued their underperform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of LRCDF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

