Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.57. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

