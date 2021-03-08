Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.19 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders sold a total of 39,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 909,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

